What happens in Vegas...

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - The Arizona Wildcats were tabbed by the annual conference media poll to win the Pac-12 and up until 2pm Saturday, that was still a possiblity.

UCLA spoiled the Cats dreams of sharing the conference title after beating Washington 61-54 in Seattle as they now sit alone atop the conference. Arizona did it's part beating rival ASU in front of a packed house at the McKale Center. Bad news, Zona didn't cut down the nets. Good news, they still get a bye in the first round in the conference tourney.

The Bruins will represent the no. 1 seed in Las Vegas next week after posting a 13-5 conference record.