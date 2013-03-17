Bring on Belmont

March madness is here. Follow your team's progress on the official NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament bracket.
March madness is here. Follow your team's progress on the official NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament bracket.
Twitter: @CooneyLand
Here is a link to the NCAA DI bracket - http://cbsprt.co/104ZRf6
Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - The what seed, what city, what team trio of questions was ansered all at once Sunday. The answer, in that order was no. 6, Salt Lake City, and Belmont. The Arizona Wildcats journey through the bracket begins right there.
Arizona was lucky enough to stay in the West region where Gonzaga nabbed the top seed and Ohio State garners the second seed. New Mexico grabs the third seed and could face the Wildcats in the third round should they advance.
First things first. Arizona needs to dispose of Belmont (26-6), winners of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament. Belmont, a 70-62 winner over Stanford during the first week of the season, beat Murray State this past weekend in the OVC final.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.