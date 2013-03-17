Bring on Belmont

Twitter: @CooneyLand

Here is a link to the NCAA DI bracket - http://cbsprt.co/104ZRf6

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - The what seed, what city, what team trio of questions was ansered all at once Sunday. The answer, in that order was no. 6, Salt Lake City, and Belmont. The Arizona Wildcats journey through the bracket begins right there.



Arizona was lucky enough to stay in the West region where Gonzaga nabbed the top seed and Ohio State garners the second seed. New Mexico grabs the third seed and could face the Wildcats in the third round should they advance.



First things first. Arizona needs to dispose of Belmont (26-6), winners of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament. Belmont, a 70-62 winner over Stanford during the first week of the season, beat Murray State this past weekend in the OVC final.