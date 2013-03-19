Alameda's NCAA Tour - Tucson News Now

Alameda's NCAA Tour

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The following is a compilation of Tucson News Now Sports Director Damien Alameda's reports from this year's NCAA Tournament as he followed the Cats through the first 3 rounds of West Region.

You can also follow Damien on Twitter @DalamedaKOLD or on his Facebook page for the latest news on the Wildcats journey through the tourney. 

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly