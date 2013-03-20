Twitter: @CooneyLand

Thursday's charity game between the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers at Kino Stadium is sold out. Proceeds from the game benefit the Christina-Taylor Green Memorial Foundation. There were a few hundred tickets remaining Wednesday morning before the game sold out, more than 24 hours before the first pitch.

"We can't thank the fans of southern Arizona enough," said Tucson Padres General Manager Mike Feder. "Tomorrow will be a great day in Tucson baseball history, with two of the classic teams of Major League Baseball playing before a sellout crowd for a local cause."

For fans that already have tickets, the Kino Stadium will call window is open until 5:00 pm Wednesday and opens at 10:00 am Thursday. The will call window is located in front of Kino Stadium on 2500 East Ajo Way in Tucson.

The Los Angeles' lineup is scheduled to feature All-Stars Andre Ethier and Matt Kemp. Other established Major Leaguers A.J. Ellis, Mark Ellis, Nick Punto and Skip Schumaker are expected to play for the Dodgers.

RHP Scott Feldman is scheduled to start for the Cubs while the Dodgers counter with RHP Steven Fife.

Regular Cubs' position players will include former Tucson Padres1st baseman Anthony Rizzo, second baseman Darwin Barney and shortstop Starlin Castro.

Sunday's Diamondbacks vs. Padres game at Kino Stadium drew 10,824 fans.

With a high volume of traffic expected on Thursday, fans are reminded there are two entrances to the ballpark. When coming from the east, fans are encouraged to enter the stadium parking lot from Country Club Road. When heading east on I-10, please use Benson Highway, Exit 262, to avoid the difficulty of the left turn at Ajo Way and Kino Parkway.

Fans can donate new or used sports gear to local kids through the Pack the Pods Container. The Tucson Padres are partnering with Journal Broadcast Group and the Tucson Conquistadores to help collect sporting goods for the children of southern Arizona at Thursday's game. Equipment for any sport is acceptable to donate at the Pack the Pods Container, which is located in front of the ballpark.

Copyright 2013 Tucson Padres. All rights reserved.