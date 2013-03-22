Does the slipper fit?

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Now, Harvard goes for an encore.

Coming off a win over New Mexico, the Ivy League champions try to add to their upset streak Saturday when they play sixth-seeded Arizona.

No. 14 Harvard won its first-ever NCAA tournament game Thursday night - a victory that reverberated from Salt Lake City to Seoul, where Harvard president Drew Gilpin Faust was giving a speech.

Faust took time to call coach Tommy Amaker, who said that was one of the few calls he answered on a night when his cellphone was going crazy.

The Crimson (20-9) will look for another good night from Laurent Rivard, who made five 3-pointers in the upset.

Led by Mark Lyons and Solomon Hill, Arizona (26-7) is looking for its 15th trip to the Sweet 16.