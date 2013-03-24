Howland officially let go

Twitter: @CooneyLand

LOS ANGELES (AP) - UCLA has fired Ben Howland as basketball coach after 10 seasons that included three Final Four appearances, but culminated with another early-round exit from the NCAA tournament.

Athletic director Dan Guerrero told Howland on Sunday he was out, and the university announced it in the evening.

Howland had a 233-107 record in Westwood, including three consecutive Final Four appearances from 2006-08 and four Pac-12 championships, including this season. The Bruins' season ended last Friday with an 83-63 loss to Minnesota in the NCAA tournament.

In a statement through the university, Howland says he's been blessed to coach at UCLA and that he looks forward to what comes next.

He has two years left on his contract that includes a $2.3 million buyout.

