Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - When Sean Miller's Wildcats and Thad Matta's Buckeyes take the floor at 4:47pm Thursday at the Staples Center, the coach on the opposing sideline will be somewhat of an afterthought for the two coaches. That's 3 days away, right now, this is the headline at the top of the marquee, if there was one outside Staples Center.

In 1994 Miller and Matta were assistants on current Arizona State head coach herb Sendek's Miami (OH) coaching staff. The Miller Matta combo got the band back together 6 years later at Xavier when Matta hired his good friend Miller as his top assistant.

In the 2007 NCAA Tournament while Miller was the head coach at Xavier, he met Matta's no. 1 seeded Buckeyes in a game that went to overtime, a game that Matta won 78-71.

Now in 2013 they meet again. The stage is set in Los Angeles for a sweet 16 matchup, here's their take on the latest chapter in this storied relationship.