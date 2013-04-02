Skelton shown the door

Twitter: @CooneyLand
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Cardinals have released quarterback John Skelton, who started 17 games for the team over the past three seasons.
The move on Monday came amid reports the team was trying to work out a trade to bring quarterback Carson Palmer from Oakland.
Skelton beat out Kevin Kolb for the starting job under then-coach Ken Whisenhunt in training camp last season. He was hurt in the opener and Kolb took over.
Skelton returned as starter when Kolb was injured, but lost the job due to poor performance. The Cardinals released Kolb earlier and he has agreed to a contract with Buffalo.
Meanwhile, quarterback Brian Hoyer has signed his tender offer from the club. Running back William Powell and defensive back Ronald Talley also re-signed with the Cardinals.
