Romero and Rivera-Morales earn conference honors

TUCSON, Ariz. – The University of Arizona Wildcats No. 21 men's and No. 6 women's track and field teams both had student-athletes claim accolades from the Pac-12 Conference, they were announced on Tuesday.

Junior Shapri Romero was named Pac-12 Women's Track Athlete of the Week and senior Edgar Rivera-Morales was named the Pac-12 Men's Field Athlete of the Week.

Romero had a hand in four victories on Saturday at the Jim Click Shootout. She began by running the second leg of 4x100-meter relay, posting a time of 44.76, the No. 4 time in UA history and tied for 16th in the country.

She went on to win the 400-meter race with a personal-best time of 52.37, the fastest time in the country and the ninth-best time in the world. It also meets the USA Championships "A" Standard.

She won the 200-meter race with a personal-best time of 23.50, the fifth-fastest time in school history and No. 22 in the country this year. Lastly, Romero opened up for the 4x400-meter relay where the team won with a season-best time of 3:33.32, ranked 10th in the country this year. It is the first time Romero has received the honor in her career.

Rivera-Morales earned a second-place finish in the men's high jump competition on Saturday with a mark of 7-3.75 (2.23m). That mark is ranked No. 5 in the country this year.

The men's Track Athlete of the Week honor went to Aaron Brown (USC) while the women's Field Athlete of the Week was given to Christabel Nettey.



