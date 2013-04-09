Wildcats finish fifth in Scottsdale

TUCSON, Ariz. – The University of Arizona men's golf team competed in the second and final round of the Wyoming Cowboy Classic in Scottsdale, Ariz. at the north course at Talking Stick today. As a team, the Wildcats posted a second round score of 283 to give them a final score of 584 (+24). Arizona dropped two spots on the leader board by finishing in fifth place.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs got off to a hot start to take the lead from Wichita State. The Bulldogs ended up finishing on top of the leader board by firing a second round score of 275, giving them a total score of 574 (+14). They finished six shots ahead of Colorado who finished in second place. Gonzaga's lowest scorer was Peter Guillickson, who carded a 142 (+2) and finished in a tie for seventh place. UC Santa Barbara's Glen Scher continued his success by finishing in first place with a score of 138 (-2). Scher was the only player in the field to score under par for the tournament.

For Arizona, Dylan Healey finished the tournament on a high note by firing a second round score of 68 (-2). Healey finished the tournament in a tie for tenth place with a score of 143 (+3).

Trent Redfern also finished in the top-20 by carding a 72 in the second round, giving him a 146 (+6) for the tournament. He finished in a tie for 19th. Junior Erik Oja posted a final score of 147 (+7), good for a tie for 25th on the leader board. Juan Pablo Hernandez finished one shot behind Oja by carding a 148 (+8) and finished in a tie for 33rd. Alex McMahon finished the tournament with a score of 160 (+20). Competing as an individual, Nick Olsgaard posted a 153 (+13). He finished in a tie for 72nd.

The Wildcats will take about a three-week break before competing again at the 2013 Pac-12 Championships in Los Angeles, Calif. On April 29. For further coverage of the University of Arizona men's golf team, go to www.ArizonaWildcats.com.

Top-Five Teams

1. Gonzaga; 299, 275=574 (+14)

2. Colorado; 306, 274=580 (+20)

3. Tulsa; 305, 277=582 (+22)

3. St. Mary's (CA); 306, 276 (+22)

5. Arizona; 301, 283=584 (+24)

Top-Five Individuals

1. Glen Scher; UC Santa Barbara, 70, 68=138 (-2)

2. Mac McClung; St. Mary's (CA), 75-65=140 (E)

2. Daniel Engle; Utah, 71, 69=140 (E)

2. Jonathan De Los Reyes; St. Mary's (CA), 73, 67=140 (E)

2. Logan McCracken; Tulsa, 74, 66=140 (E)

Arizona Finishers

T10. Dylan Healey, 75, 68=143 (+3)

T19. Trent Redfern, 74, 72=146 (+6)

T25. Erik Oja, 76, 71=147 (+7)

T33. Juan Pablo Hernandez, 76, 72=148 (+8)

T72. Nick Olsgaard, 78, 75=153 (+13)

T111. Alex McMahon, 82, 78=160 (+20)

