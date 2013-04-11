TUCSON, Ariz. – The University Arizona routinely competes with the best in the nation on the basketball court, but the Wildcats are among the best in the country in the financial arena as well.

In separate rankings done by the Wall Street Journal and Forbes magazine, the Arizona basketball program ranked among the nation's most valuable, checking in at No. 4 and No. 8, respectively.

In a study conducted by Ryan Brewer, assistant professor of finance at Indiana University-Purdue Columbus, college basketball programs were given a monetary value, as if it could be bought and sold like professional sports franchises. Arizona ranked fourth among the top 100 NCAA Division I programs with an estimated value of $224.1 million. Only Louisville ($291.0M), Kansas ($259.3) and North Carolina ($228.6) topped the Cats.

Values were calculated on a number of factors, including revenues and expenses, cash-flow adjustments, risk assessments and growth projections, according to the Journal.

The rest of the top 10 included Indiana ($211.0), Kentucky ($187.0), Ohio State ($160.0), Duke ($153.7), Wisconsin ($129.4) and Syracuse ($120.4).

Forbes' rankings, in which Arizona ranked eighth nationally with a value of $19.5 million, were based on a weighted scale featuring revenue spent on athletic scholarships and other academic programming, profit kept by the athletic department to support athletic endeavors and conference revenue generated by NCAA Tournament participation. Numbers are based on figures from the 2011-12 season.

In addition to Arizona, Forbes top-10 listing was as follows: 1.) Louisville, $38.5M; 2.) Kansas, $32.9; 3.) North Carolina, $32.8; 4.) Kentucky, $32.1; 5.) Ohio State, $23.1; 6.) Indiana, $21.8), 7.) Wisconsin, $19.8; 9.) Syracuse, $19.2 and 10.) Michigan State, $17.3.

Arizona (27-8 overall, 12-6 Pac-12) advanced to the NCAA Tournament's West Regional semifinal. Additionally, the Wildcats were one of only 11 programs nationally to be ranked in every Associated Press college basketball poll released during the 2012-13 campaign.

Copyright 2013 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.