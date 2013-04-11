Cats cap season with rankings sweep

TUCSON, Ariz. – The Arizona men's basketball program finished the season ranked 14th in the final ESPN/USA Today Coaches' poll, clinching a national ranking in each of the 21 polling periods this season.

Additionally, the Wildcats spent 13 weeks ranked in the top 10 and enjoyed an average ranking of 9.6 over the course of the 2012-13 season.

It marks the first time since the 2004-05 season that Arizona has been ranked in every polling period over the course of a season and the first time since 2003-04 that the Cats spent the majority of the season ranked in the nation's top 10.

The Wildcats were one of only 11 programs nationally to appear in all 21 polls this season, and are the first Pac-12 program to achieve a top-10 ranking since UCLA in 2009.

Arizona (27-8 overall, 12-6 Pac-12) advanced to the NCAA Tournament's West Regional semifinal. The Wildcats are the Pac-12's winningest program over the last four seasons.

