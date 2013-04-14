Golden ending

Twitter: @CooneyLand

PHOENIX (AP) - Paul Goldschmidt hit a game-winning single off Josh Beckett with one out in the ninth inning Sunday, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0.

Diamondbacks starter Trevor Cahill pitched six-hit ball for 7 1-3 innings and three relievers got the final five outs for Arizona, which shut out Los Angeles twice in taking two of three.

Beckett (0-2) retired Martin Prado on a grounder to short to start the ninth. A.J. Pollock followed with a double to center field. Beckett ran the count to 3-0 before walking Miguel Montero intentionally. Goldschmidt then singled to right field.

Tony Sipp and Brad Ziegler each retired one batter to finish the eighth after Nick Punto singled leading off and advanced on Beckett's sacrifice.

J.J. Putz (1-0) walked one in the ninth.

(Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved