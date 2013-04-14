Rich Rod "sick" after Hill injury

Twitter: @CooneyLand

Tucson, AZ (AP) - Arizona wide receiver Austin Hill, the nation's second-leading returning receiver, tore his ACL during practice and will miss at least the next several months, the university announced Saturday.

The injury occurred Wednesday, Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez said after the Wildcats completed their annual spring game. Hill wore street clothes to Saturday's scrimmage and watched the game from the sidelines, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

Hill's injury "makes me sick because he is such a great player," Rodriguez said. For Arizona and Hill, the silver lining is that the injury impacted only the ACL and no other knee ligaments, which should shorten the junior's recovery time. The university said Hill's surgery will take place soon and that there's no timetable for his return.

"It wasn't the ACL, MCL and all that, it was just the ACL," Rodriguez said. "He'll have surgery as soon as possible and get going on rehab. I don't know what his time frame is to return, but he'll be back bigger and stronger with the way the technology is today.

"I really felt bad for him, but our guys will bounce back. Austin is a tough, strong guy and he'll bounce back."

Hill made 81 receptions for 1,364 yards with 11 touchdowns last season, ranking second in the Pac-12 and sixth nationally in receiving yards while earning second-team all-conference honors. His yardage total from 2012 is the second-most among any returning FBS receiver, trailing only USC All-American Marqise Lee.