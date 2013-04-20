Walk off... to walked over

Twitter: @CooneyLand

TUCSON, AZ – No. 22 Arizona softball (28-17, 5-9 Pac-12) gave up a school record seven home runs and dropped a 13-3 decision to No. 18 UCLA (29-15, 6-12 Pac-12) on Friday evening at Rita Hillenbrand Stadium.

UCLA hit five home runs in the first three innings to take an 8-0 lead and cruised to a 13-3 victory.

The Bruins plated 13 runs on 16 hits, the most hits allowed by Arizona pitching all season; the previous high was 11.

Estela Piñon pitched 2.1 innings and allowed five runs on four hits with a walk and two strikeouts; the junior fell to 9-7 on the year. Nancy Bowling was touched up for eight runs, six earned, on 12 hits with five walks and five strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched of relief.

Arizona had six hits off starter Jessica Hall (5-5), including a two-run homer by Lauren Young. Kelsey Rodriguez had two hits and an RBI on the day.

In the first inning, UCLA's Ally Carda hit a solo home run to straightaway center for the second-consecutive game in the first inning to give UCLA the early 1-0 lead. .

UCLA's offense broke the game open in the top of the second, recording three home runs that resulted in six runs.

A solo home run started the inning. Piñon was able to record two quick outs from a ground ball and strikeout, but UCLA responded with a double and walk to put runners on second and first. On a 3-1 count, UCLA's Stephany LaRosa homered to right field, forcing Piñon to be replaced by Nancy Bowling. UCLA hit its third home run of the inning; a two-run shot to center field with the runner on first to lead 7-0.

After UCLA tacked on another run in the top of the third, Arizona scored its first run in the bottom half. With one out, Hallie Willson drew a walk and advanced to second from a sacrifice bunt by Chelsea Suitos. Wilson scored from a base hit by Kelsey Rodriguez.

Arizona recorded a home run of its own in the bottom of the fifth. After Chelsea Goodacre singled, Lauren Young drove a pitch past the 220 mark on the center field wall to give Arizona three runs.

The three runs were all that Arizona was able to score as UCLA added five more runs to even up the series at one game apiece.