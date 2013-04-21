Padres win streak moves to 5 in a row

Twitter: @CooneyLand

Fresno, CA (tucsonpadres.com) - Dean Anna's two home runs powered the Tucson Padres to their fifth consecutive win, 5-4 over the Fresno Grizzlies Sunday at Chukchansi Park.

Anna's first home run came in the second inning when he launched a two-run shot into the parking lot past the right field fence to give the Padres a 2-0 lead. The Grizzlies got one run back in the bottom half of the inning on Juan Ciriaco's RBI double to center. Brett Pill's two-out single in the third scored Juan Perez to tie the game, 2-2.

The Padres reclaimed the lead in the fifth with back-to-back home runs from Jonathan Galvez and Anna. The back-to-back home runs were the first for Tucson since Jedd Gyorko and Jesus Merchan on August 21, 2012 in Fresno. The two home run game for Anna was the first since Matt Clark hit two out against Tacoma on July 29, 2012.

Fresno scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth, but Brad Boxberger was able to strikeout Roger Kieschnick with the tying run at third to seal the victory for Tucson. Tim Stauffer earned his first win of the year, going five innings, allowing two runs on six hits. Shane Loux was charged with the loss, surrendering two earned runs on six hits.