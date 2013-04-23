Good company

Twitter: @CooneyLand

TUCSON, Ariz. – University of Arizona baseball pitcher Mathew Troupe is one of 51 players named to the mid-season watch list for the ninth annual National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year award, given to the top relief pitcher in NCAA Division I baseball, the association announced on Tuesday.

A sophomore right-hander, Troupe boasts a 3-0 record, a 2.67 earned run average and a team-leading nine saves in 20 appearances out of the bullpen this season. He has struck out 39 and walked 14 in 27.0 innings pitched, while limiting opponents to a .167 batting average.

Troupe's nine saves rank third-most among all closers in the Pac-12 Conference and check in at No. 19 nationally. The saves tally is already sixth-most in school single-history and only four off the program record (13) set by Jason Stoffel in 2008.

A native of Northridge, Calif., Troupe has etched his name into the career records books, too. In only his second season, Troupe's 15 career saves are tied with Daniel Schlereth (2006-08) for the third-most in program history. Stoffel is the school's all-time leader with 29 from 2007-09.

For his career, Troupe owns a 9-1 record and a 3.13 earned run average over 44 career appearances. He has registered 83 strikeouts and surrendered only 33 walks in 63.1 innings pitched for the Wildcats.

Of the 51 players on the list, four are from the Pac-12 Conference. Joining Troupe are UCLA's David Berg, Oregon's Jimmie Sherfy and Oregon State's Scott Schultz.