Arizona day 3 draft wrap up

Twitter: @CooneyLand

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Addressing some of their most glaring holes, the Arizona Cardinals' brain trust picked up a pass rusher, a second interior offensive lineman and added depth with a pair of running backs on the final day of the NFL draft.

Arizona used its first-round pick on North Carolina guard Jonathan Cooper on Thursday, then added two LSU players on Friday: hard-hitting linebacker Kevin Minter and talented-but-troubled defensive back/kick returner Tyrann Mathieu.

The Cardinals continued to plug holes on Saturday, picking up Texas defensive end Alex Okafor and James Madison guard Earl Watford in the fourth round. Arizona took Stanford running back Stepfan Taylor in the fifth round and picked up Clemson's Andre Ellington in sixth.

The Cardinals also selected Texas A&M speedster Ryan Swope in the sixth round and closed out the draft with Rutgers tight end D.C. Jefferson in the seventh.

All nine of Arizona's 2013 draft picks were captains of their teams and filled needs the team needed.