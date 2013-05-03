Max Exposure

Twitter: @CooneyLand

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - The national sports prep website MaxPreps.com made a stop at Salpointe high school as part of it's national Tour of Champions. The boys back to back DII state soccer champs finished no. 9 nationally on Max Preps rankings.

The MaxPreps Tour of Champions presented by the Army National Guard recognizes the finest high school football, girls' volleyball, boys' and girls' soccer, and boys' and girls' basketball teams in the country through various celebrations and formal ceremonies.

The Tour was inaugurated in 2005 and honored 10 premier football programs. In 2007 boys' basketball was added and in 2008 the Tour of Champions was expanded to honor both boys and girls. In 2010, the Tour added girls' volleyball and in 2011 girls' soccer. Now in 2012, the Tour will honor boys' soccer and continue to bring together athletes, coaches, students, parents, and fans across the country. Since 2005, the Tour has honored over 380 teams nationwide.

Representatives from the Army National Guard will present ten boys' soccer team with the Army National Guard national ranking trophy in recognition of their outstanding national accomplishments throughout the 2012-13 boys' soccer season.

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.