Dawgs Baseball secure series

TUCSON, Ariz. – One day after beating Arizona with 23 runs on 30 base hits, the Washington baseball team rode the arms of Austin Voth and Trevor Dunlap to win a pitchers' duel and secure the series victory in a narrow 2-1 decision that was decided by an unearned run in the eighth inning on Saturday night at Hi Corbett Field.

Washington (16-28, 8-12 Pac-12) spoiled a strong start for junior James Farris, who tossed seven-plus innings and allowed only two runs for the Wildcats in a losing effort. However, a costly error by Farris in the eighth set up the eventual go-ahead run.

Michael Camporeale went 2-for-3 in the game and singled to right field to open the decisive eighth frame. Brian Wolfe followed by reaching on a swinging bunt, which was fielded by Farris, but a miscommunication left nobody to cover first base, and two runners were on with no outs.

Farris (L, 4-4) then hurled a pickoff attempt to second base into centerfield, allowing both runners to score. Sophomore Mathew Troupe was then called in to relief Farris, who scattered nine hits and struck out five.

Troupe struck out the first batter he faced, but Joe Meggs lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to drive in the eventual game-winning run. The run became unearned as Troupe induced an inning-ending groundout.

Arizona (28-17, 9-11 Pac-12) was unable to capitalize on a chance to tie the game in the home half of the eighth when Riley Moore singled and advanced to second a wild pitch with two outs. But Kevin Newman flied out to centerfield to end the inning, stranding the Wildcats' seventh runner of the game and leaving the club 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Voth (W, 5-5) turned in 7.2 innings in a strong effort on the mound. The right-hander scattered seven hits and three walks to go with his three strikeouts. He turned the game over to Trevor Dunlap with two outs in the eighth.

Dunlap coaxed Newman's flyout in the eighth, before working a perfect ninth inning. He earned his first save of the season.

The Huskies opened the scoring with a run in the third inning. Andrew Ely led off with a single and later scored on Wolfe's RBI single to put UW on top, 1-0.

The Wildcats tied the game in the fourth. Zach Gibbons, who was 2-for-3 with a walk, delivered a one-out single and scored on Scott Kingery's run-scoring double. The fly ball got held up in the wind and centerfielder Jayce Ray was unable to get under it as his diving attempt came up short.

That was all the scoring the Wildcats, who had just two hits after the fourth inning, could muster.

Arizona will look to avoid the sweep in the series finale on Sunday. First pitch is set for noon (MST) at Hi Corbett Field.