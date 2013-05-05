T-Pads' Buck makes history

Salt Lake City, UT - Travis Buck hit the first inside-the-park home run in Tucson Padres history in a 6-1 win over the Salt Lake Bees Sunday at Spring Mobile Ballpark. Buck sent a deep fly ball to center field and Salt Lake's Trent Oeltjen crashed into the wall trying to make a leaping catch. As right fielder Matt Young raced over to pick up the ball, Buck rounded the bases and scored without a play at the plate. It was a three-run home run, his fourth homer of the season.

The Padres first run came on Brandon Allen's opposite-field home run to lead off the second inning. Allen scored again in the top of the sixth off Gregorio Petit's sacrifice fly to right field.

The Bees scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the seventh when Roberto Lopez hit a home run over the left-center field wall. Jaff Decker gave Tucson an insurance run in the top of the eighth with an RBI single.

Padres starter Robbie Erlin picked up his third win of the season after pitching five shutout innings, scattering two hits and striking out three without walking a Bees batter. Orangel Arenas lost his fifth game for Salt Lake, surrendering two runs on five hits and a walk.

