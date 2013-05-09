Deadlines looming as PCC works to come off probation

A top 20 employer in Southern Arizona is now drawing up plans to get off probation.

With 2,300 employees and 60,000 students, Pima Community College has a lot to lose if it loses accreditation.

The college has a vital plan to turn things around.

PCC has a big job on its hands as it works to come out from under probation.

There are some important deadlines coming up.

PCC says it remains fully accredited during the process.

The Higher Learning Commission that accredits Pima found the school violated some of its accreditation requirements, and expects to see the college remedy the problems.

Next week PCC will start forming committees to tackle the biggest job.

That's the Institutional Self-Study that's intended to prove to the commission that PCC has fixed the problems that ended with the college being placed on probation.

The following is what's required. It's from a presentation on the college's web site.

"Required focus on Criterion Two, Core Component 2.A

"The institution operates with integrity in its financial, academic, personnel, and auxiliary functions; it established and follows fair ethical policies and processes for its governing board, administration, faculty, and staff.

"Required focus on Criterion Five, Core Components 5.B and 5.C

"The institution's governance and administrative structures promote effective leadership and support collaborative processes that enable the institution to fulfill its mission.

"The institution engages in systematic and integrated planning."

The college wants up to 300 people to be committee members.

That includes faculty, staff, students, administrators, board members and members of the community.

That self-study is due to the HLC by July 2014.

More immediately, the college is working to meet an August deadline.

It's addressing two issues there.

"Number one is that we have a complaint and grievance process in place that everybody understands and it's easily accessible regardless if you're an internal person, if you're a student, if you're a community member. And then, the second one is, do we have plans and procedures and processes in place to ensure that faculty have substantial involvement in curriculum decisions?" says Pima Community College Provost & Executive Vice Chancellor Dr. Jerry Migler.

The HLC Board of Trustees will decide in February of 2015 whether Pima Community College should be taken off probation.

Migler says he's optimistic because the college is taking the issues seriously and is doing all it can to remedy them.

PCC's website has section on the probation situation.

The college says it will update the site periodically as needed.

