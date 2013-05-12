Another bullpen bumber

Twitter: @CooneyLand
PHOENIX (AP) - Ryan Howard looped a two-run single to right field in the 10th inning after Philadelphia scored twice in the ninth to tie it, lifting the Phillies to a 4-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.
Shut down by Brandon McCarthy for the first eight innings, the Phillies scored two runs in the ninth against fill-in Diamondbacks closer Heath Bell.
Jimmy Rollins singled with one out in the 10th off Matt Reynolds (0-1), and Chase Utley followed with his fourth hit, a double to the corner in right.
Hitless with nine strikeouts in his previous 18 at-bats, Howard followed with a floating single to right over Arizona's drawn-in infield.
Justin De Fratus (1-0) got the final out in the ninth inning for his second career victory and Jonathan Papelbon worked a one-hit 10th for his seventh save in as many chances.
(Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
