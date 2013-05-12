Cats to College Station

Twitter: @CooneyLand

TUCSON, AZ – For the 27th consecutive season, Arizona softball will participate in postseason play. The Wildcats will participate in the College Station Regional, as announced Sunday night. The Texas A&M Aggies are the tournament's No. 16 seed.

The Wildcats (32-24, 9-15 Pac-12) will open the tournament against Baylor (39-15, 9-8 Big 12) on Friday, April 17 at 12:30 p.m. PDT. Texas A&M (39-15, 10-13 SEC) will open against Penn (30-18, 16-4 Ivy League). All games in the College Station regional will be televised on the ESPN family of networks.

Arizona will head on the road for the eighth time in the tournament's first round and the first since 2009. UA is 151-45 all time in postseason play and 78-6 in the regional round.

UA is 14-4 all-time against Baylor and 25-12 against Texas A&M; Arizona and Penn have never played.