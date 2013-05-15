Senator Flake responds to IRS resignation

Senator Flake (R-AZ) issued a statement today in regards to the resignation of the IRS Acting Commissioner.

President Obama announced that Treasury Secretary Jack Lew accepted the resignation after the bureau targeted conservative-leaning groups during the 2012 election cycle.

"This resignation is only the first step in preventing these dangerous practices by the IRS and making sure that no government entity engages in this kind of partisan targeting," said Flake. "The Administration and Congress must cut this practice off at its roots by preventing this discriminatory practice from ever occurring going forward."

Earlier this week, Senator Flake introduced the Protection Against Ideology-Based Targeting act as a response to the IRS Scandal.

