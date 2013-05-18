Jenkins returning to Tucson

Twitter: @CooneyLand

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - He was once considered the fastest man in the Arizona backfield, his upside was clearly evident, but when you back up the nation's leading rusher, Daniel Jenkins never really got a chance to prove it.

On Janury 16th Jenkins decided to transfer to Washington State where he would hopefully get more playing time and potentially become one of the centerpieces to Mike Leach's offense. Jenkins was immediately available to play since he recieved his diploma from Arizona and would become be a fifth year senior.

Jenkins practiced with the Cougars all spring but earlier this week he opted to return to the place he spent his past four years. Here's coach Rodriguez on Jenkins return while he was visiting Sierra Vista today on the Arizona Road Tour.