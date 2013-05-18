Picture Rocks Road crash sends 2 to hospital - Tucson News Now

Picture Rocks Road crash sends 2 to hospital

Posted by Jessica Canchola, Producer
(Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Two people were involved in a serious accident near Sandario and Picture Rocks Road on Friday night.

Deputies with the Tucson Mountain District responded to the call where two pick-up trucks- a white Dodge Ram and a gray Ford Ranger collided head-on.

The male driver of the Ford Ranger was found going in and out of consciousness and was transported to University of Arizona Medical Center in serious condition. The male driver of the white Dodge sustained minor injuries and was transported for precautionary measures.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department stated that alcohol was a factor in this collision and is furthering their investigation.  

