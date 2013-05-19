One adult dead in officer involved shooting

Tucson Police Department was called to the El Pueblo Center around 7:10 p.m. yesterday night due to a report of a male and female physically fighting.

A witness, who had made the call, also reported that the male suspect was armed with a handgun that was pointed at the female victim.

Two officers arrived at the scene two minutes after the original dispatch. They located the two individuals and gave verbal commands to the suspect in which he did not comply.

The suspect then proceeded to walk towards the officers while removing the gun from his waistband.

The male was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The female involved was not injured and was later reported to be the sister of the male suspect.

The male suspect was identified as 22-year old Freddy Batt Sosa.

No officers were injured.

