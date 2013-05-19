One adult dead in officer involved shooting - Tucson News Now

One adult dead in officer involved shooting

By Jessica Canchola, Producer
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson Police Department was called to the El Pueblo Center around 7:10 p.m. yesterday night due to a report of a male and female physically fighting.

A witness, who had made the call, also reported that the male suspect was armed with a handgun that was pointed at the female victim.

Two officers arrived at the scene  two minutes after the original dispatch. They located the two individuals and gave verbal commands to the suspect in which he did not comply.

The suspect then proceeded to walk towards the officers while removing the gun from his waistband.

The male was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The female involved was not injured and was later reported to be the sister of the male suspect.

The male suspect was identified as 22-year old Freddy Batt Sosa.

No officers were injured.

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Pima County may tighten its texting ban, align it with Oro Valley's law

    Pima County may tighten its texting ban, align it with Oro Valley's law

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:58:58 GMT
    As of today, there's a hands-free law in Tucson. Pima Co. could tighten its law tomorrow. (Source: Tucson News Now)As of today, there's a hands-free law in Tucson. Pima Co. could tighten its law tomorrow. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Three different parts of the Tucson area with three different laws against holding a phone or texting while driving, while there is no statewide ban. Tucson's hands-free law went into effect Monday, May 1.

    Three different parts of the Tucson area with three different laws against holding a phone or texting while driving, while there is no statewide ban. Tucson's hands-free law went into effect Monday, May 1.

  • ONLY ON KOLD: Inside Tucson's crime vault

    ONLY ON KOLD: Inside Tucson's crime vault

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:32:54 GMT
    (Source: KOLD News 13)(Source: KOLD News 13)

    Murder weapons, stolen TVs and a signed basketball from the UA 1997 national champion team are just some of the items housed in Tucson's crime vault.

    Murder weapons, stolen TVs and a signed basketball from the UA 1997 national champion team are just some of the items housed in Tucson's crime vault.

  • Marchers took to Tucson streets for May Day

    Marchers took to Tucson streets for May Day

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:05:35 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    People marched to Armory Park Monday in support of immigrant rights, among other issues, for May Day.

    People marched to Armory Park Monday in support of immigrant rights, among other issues, for May Day.

    •   
Powered by Frankly