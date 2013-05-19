Bears bounce Cats

Twitter: @CooneyLand

COLLEGE STATION, TX – The Arizona softball season came to a close Saturday when it was upended by Baylor 8-4 in an elimination contest in the College Station Regional after the Cats defeated Penn 3-2 in extras to extend its season.

The loss marks the first time that Arizona has failed to make it out of regionals since 2004.

The Cats' 33 wins on the season mark the fewest since winning 27 games in 1986 while its 26 losses are most in program history.