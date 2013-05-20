The Cat who came back

Twitter: @CooneyLand

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Senior RB Daniel Jenkins wasn't very clear on why he made the choice to come back to Tucson, he mentioned family issues and "opportunity" motivated his return, but nothing specific. Whatever the case, one thing is clear, Arizona has added depth at one of their marquee positions.

Jenkins opted to transfer to Washington State after graduating last December. Playing time would of course have figured to be a major concern especially having to back up the nation's leading rusher Ka'Deem Carey. With that role not likely to change, at all, some may question why he chose to return.

Here's Jenkins talking to the media today.