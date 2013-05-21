Gronk in good spirits

Twitter: @CooneyLand

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Rob Gronkowski's agent says the tight end's latest surgery is expected to be the last on his forearm.

The New England Patriots' star had his fourth surgery on Monday on the left forearm that he broke on Nov. 18 while blocking for an extra point against the Indianapolis Colts. He broke it again early in the Patriots' first playoff game, a win over the Houston Texans.

Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said Tuesday that the surgeons said the latest operation went as well as they could have hoped for and that Gronkowski was in good spirits afterward.

"He should make a full recovery, according to the doctors I met with," Rosenhaus said.

Gronkowski had 55 receptions and 11 touchdowns despite missing five of the 16 regular-season games last year.

