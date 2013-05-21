Jan. 8 Tucson shooting photos released

Investigation photos of the Jan. 8 shooting from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

KOLD News 13's Som Lisaius was inside the courtroom and said Loughner's eyes appeared very much engaged in what was happening.

A Federal judge ruled today that accused gunman Jared Loughner is now competent to stand trial for last year's mass shooting. Loughner is accused of killing six people and wounding 13 others, including

Photographs taken as evidence in the January 8, 2011, mass shooting here in Tucson were released on Tuesday.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department released the photos, 581 of them.

It's safe to say it was a crime scene like no other in Tucson.

It's clear from the photographs, investigators were going to chronicle every single part of it and far beyond.

It's a large, busy parking lot in a strip mall at the corner of Ina and Oracle.

The vast majority of the pictures is of each and every vehicle in the lot and with the license plate.

Deputies were not sure at that point if Jared Loughner had acted alone.

Everything was a clue.

The sheriff's office has released only two pictures of the immediate scene of the shooting.

There are no people in them.

The office did not release pictures of the victims.

Witnesses and victims tackled Jared Loughner as he stopped to reload his Glock pistol after he had shot 19 people.

In the photos, the weapon and, what deputies call its long and short magazines, sit starkly against a white cloth.

As investigators pieced together Loughner's whereabouts in the hours before the shooting, we see the motel he stayed in the night before he began his deadly assault.

Details seeming so insignificant.

Photos from the hotel are of a guest check-in card that shows he checked in at 12:29 a.m. on January 7.

There's a guest bill with the name Jared Loughner on it.

The room in which he stayed has been cleaned, the bed is made.

Hotel paperwork shows Loughner checked out January 8th, the day of the shootings.

Loughner took a cab to the Safeway at Ina and Oracle that day.

Investigators combed over the cab from end to end.

Then there's the photograph of the Safeway receipt that could have been anyone's, but it belonged to Loughner who bought a Smartwater.

He paid with a 20.

Chillingly innocent as we look back.

Within minutes the horror would begin just outside the doors of the Safeway store.

There were multiple victims and witnesses, and first responders from several different agencies.

Other photographs are of the trunk and sides of a white patrol car where deputies improvised, figuring out a way to handle the monumental task of keeping track of everything and everyone.

The patrol car became a huge white board.

Witnesses and victims had tackled Loughner and held him until authorities got there.

Investigators gathered information on Loughner, scrawling it on the car's trunk.

There is his name, his date of birth, his age, his prior run-ins with the law.

Deputies have written the list of Loughner's deadly tools.

"Glock."

The words "2 short" and "2 long" refer to the gun's magazines.

Just across from that list, a simple, yet powerful drawing of the shooting scene.

Stick figures symbolize the victims.

On the drawing are the letters "GG."

They are the initials of Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords who was among the wounded.

Another list, this one of the victims.

How many had been transported so far. 12.

"Seven critical."

"Three of those by air."

Also written on the trunk are the hospitals throughout Tucson where victims were taken.

The horror of that day was sinking in.

Six dead.

13 wounded.

The lone shooter in custody.

Loughner is serving several life sentences for the crime.

