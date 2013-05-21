Suns won't make lottery history

Twitter: @CooneyLand

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - The Phoenix Suns found themselves not only in the lottery Tuesday night, but in a relatively good position to win it. The Suns had the fourth best odds of winning the elusive 1st pick, but when the dust settled or in the this case ping pong balls, the Suns have still won't pick first, they never have.

The NBA lottery sets the top three teams, and the remainder of the 14 teams finish in inverse order of their record.

When the card opened at the five spot, it was Phoenix, followed by New Orleans, Sacramento, Detroit, Minnesota, Portland, Philadelphia, Oklahoma City, Dallas, and Utah.