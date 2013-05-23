Customs and Border Protection prepares travelers for holiday wee - Tucson News Now

Customs and Border Protection prepares travelers for holiday weekend

By Jessica Canchola, Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials are requesting that travelers be prepared for Memorial Day weekend.

These preparations include bringing proper documents for proof of citizenship, such as a passport, U.S. passport card, trusted traveler card or driver's license.

Travelers should also plan for extra time in the event of possible heavy traffic, or consider using alternate entry routes at less heavily traveled ports.

CBP expects higher traffic volumes between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Travelers should also check the CBP web site for hourly updates on wait times and the number of lanes open.

