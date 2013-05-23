Catalina Community Services holds grand opening for new resource center.

Catalina Community Services will celebrate a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Vail Food Bank Resource Center, set for June 14 at 10 a.m.

The new branch will be called Greater Vail Community Services and will be located at 13190 E. Colossal Cave Road, unit 130.

Members of the Catalina Community Services board and the Greater Vail Chamber of Commerce will cut the ribbon as part of the activities from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be a tour of the new facility and a non-perishable food drive.

Catalina Community Services was established in 2000 and operates as a food bank, clothing bank, a senior center, and offers youth programs and community education in northwest Tucson and Catalina.

