World's largest LEGO model unveiled - Tucson News Now

World's largest LEGO model unveiled

By Jessica Canchola, Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Today, the LEGO Group has unveiled the world's largest LEGO model ever assembled.

The model is based on The Yoda Chronicles, which premiere's on Cartoon Network on Wednesday, May 29.

The Star Wars-themed replica took over 17,000 hours to build and weighs nearly 46,000 pounds. Five million LEGO bricks were used to complete the model.

After unveiling the model, it will remain in Times Square as an interactive exhibit through Saturday. Afterwards, the model will head to the LEGOLAND California Resort outside of San Diego for guests to visit throughout the remainder of the year.  

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

