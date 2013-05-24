Two students win Congressional Art Award - Tucson News Now

Two local students win Congressional Art Award

By Jessica Canchola, Producer
Connect
Stephanie Spalding and Jose Coronado (SOURCE: Amphi School District) Stephanie Spalding and Jose Coronado (SOURCE: Amphi School District)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Two students from the Amphi School District have won the 2013 Congressional Art award.

Stephanie Spalding in district one and Jose Coronado in district three will have their artwork shown in an art exhibit along the halls of Congress throughout the year, according to a news release.

Spalding will be awarded on Friday, May 31 in Oro Valley. She is a 2013 Ironwood High School graduate and will receive her award next month in Washington, D.C.

Coronado received his award on May 2 from Congressman Raul Grijalva. Coronado and a family member will also be flown to Washington, D.C. for the opening of the exhibit.

Coronado finished his junior year at Amphitheater High School.  

