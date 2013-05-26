Hornacek is next

Twitter: @CooneyLand
PHOENIX (AP) - The Phoenix Suns appear close to hiring Jeff Hornacek as their head coach.
A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press the Suns are in contract negotiations with Hornacek, although no deal has been finalized. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no public announcement had been made.
The comments came after azcentralsports reported Sunday that Hornacek reached agreement on a three-year contract.
Hornacek, assistant coach for the Utah Jazz, played six seasons for the Suns and was part of the trade that sent Charles Barkley to the Suns from Philadelphia. Hornacek went on to have his best pro seasons as a sharpshooting guard alongside John Stockton in the Utah backcourt.
