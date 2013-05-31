Pinal County Animal and Rescue to host open house

Pinal County Animal Care and Control has signed on the "Just One Day" initiative for a second year.

On June 11 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., the department will host an open house at the shelter and extend their hours.

There will also be other activities that day such as licensing, a rabies and reduced-cost vaccine clinic, a mobile veterinary unit that will offer discounted spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, and adoption services.

Pinal County Animal Care and Control has drastically cut the euthanasia rate through its relationships with the animal rescue community. Generally, euthanasia is required with really sick, injured, frail, feral or aggressive animals.

Pinal County Animal Care and Control is located at 1150 S. Eleven Mile Corner Road. For further information, visit their website.

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.