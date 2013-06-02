Hill gets high praise from "family"

Twitter: @CooneyLand

PHOENIX, AZ – The Phoenix Suns wish to congratulate 19-year NBA veteran Grant Hill on the announcement of his retirement.

"On behalf of the entire Phoenix Suns organization, we would like to congratulate Grant Hill on a Hall of Fame career," said Managing Partner Robert Sarver. "We all know that he was a tremendous pro, but his greatest contributions are in the example he's set for others with his work ethic and professionalism, both on and off the court.

"He is truly a class act, and I've valued his friendship and respected his advice since we met," continued Sarver. "Grant is, and always will be, a member of the Suns family."

Hill, who played five seasons in Phoenix, originally signed with the Suns on July 11, 2007, and averaged 12.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 362 games (343 starts) and helped lead the team to the 2010 Western Conference Finals. In 2010-11, the seven-time All-Star became only the seventh player in NBA history to average 13 or more points at the age of 38 or older, joining the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Robert Parish, Michael Jordan, Karl Malone, John Stockton and Reggie Miller as a member of the Suns.