Patrick still perfect

CHICAGO (AP) - Patrick Corbin became the major leagues' first nine-game winner, laboring through six inning Sunday in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 8-4 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.
Corbin (9-0) allowed four runs and six hits, tying the team record for consecutive wins at the start of the season, set by Brandon Webb in 2008. The Diamondbacks are 11-0 in his starts.
He hit two batters and walked two in a 33-pitch first inning, when he walked Dioner Navarro with the bases loaded. Corbin minimized the damaged by retiring Cody Ransom on an inning-ending flyout to the warning track in center.
Brad Ziegler, David Hernandez and Heath Bell combined for hitless relief.
Edwin Jackson (1-8) gave up seven runs - five earned - a season-high 12 hits, three walks and four wild pitches in 5 2-3 innings.
