Corbin's May was better than yours

PHOENIX – Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) left-handed pitcher Patrick Corbin (@PatrickCorbin11) has been named NL Pitcher of the Month for May, the first D-backs pitcher to win the monthly honor since Dan Haren in June 2008.

Corbin, 22, went 5-0 with a 1.53 ERA (6 ER in 35.1 IP) in 5 May starts, including his first-ever complete game with 10 strikeouts on May 20 @ Rockies. He led all NL pitchers in May with a 1.53 ERA and 5 wins, while his .180 opponents average ranked second only to the Cubs' Jeff Samardzija (.177).

The 6-foot-2 southpaw leads the Major Leagues with 9 victories and his 9-0 record is tied for the best start in club history with Brandon Webb (2008). Corbin, who has won 7 straight decisions, opened the season with a franchise-record 9 straight starts of at least 6.0 innings pitched and 2 runs allowed or less, becoming the second pitcher since 1916 to accomplish the feat (Ubaldo Jimenez, 12 in 2010).

Corbin was acquired by the D-backs from the Angels on July 25, 2010 with left-handed pitchers Joe Saunders and Tyler Skaggs and right-hander Rafael Rodriguez for right-handed pitcher Haren.

Corbin is the fifth D-backs pitcher to earn Pitcher of the Month accolades (10th time), joining Randy Johnson (4x, July 1999, April 2000, April 2002, Sept. 2002), Curt Schilling (3x, May 2001, May 2002, July 2002), Brandon Webb (March/April 2008) and Haren.