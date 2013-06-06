Rottweiler mother and puppies reunited

A Rottweiler mother has been reunited with her four one-week old puppies after being found in a Florence dumpster.

The puppies were discovered Tuesday morning when a Florence resident filed a report with the Florence Police Department. He claimed that his adult Rottweiler and her puppies were taken from his backyard.

A neighbor found the puppies later that day when he was dumping a load of garbage and heard them whimpering in a box. He contacted the owner and turned the puppies over to him.

The owner brought the dogs to the Pinal County Animal Care and Control Shelter. He signed the puppies over so they may find a rescue to help care for them.

"We had a real mystery on our hands when this first started unfolding," said Kaye Dickson, Animal Care and Control director. "We were wondering who would do something so cruel as to separate the puppies from their mother and throw them in a dumpster on a 100 degree day."

The puppies were found a bit dehydrated and the Bark Side Rescue came forward to care for the pups on Wednesday morning.

Dickson and her staff acquired pictures of the mother Rottweiler from the owner and placed them on Facebook.

"Wednesday afternoon our staff received a call from the Florence Police Department telling us they thought they had found the mother," said Dickson. "The Florence Police Department then took the Rottweiler to the shelter where staff positively identified the dog as the mother of the puppies."

Dickson stated that they were worried that because of the span of time the mother and puppies were separated, the mother would stop producing milk and accept the puppies.

"In both cases everything turned out just fine. A very good ending to what could have been a heartbreaking story," said Dickson.

The puppies and their mother are currently being fostered by the Bark Side Rescue.

The investigation continues with a person of interest being questioned in this case.

