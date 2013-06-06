City of Sierra Vista hires new marketing and public affairs manager

The City of Sierra Vista is welcoming Judy Hector as their new marketing and public affairs manager.

With more than 20 years of experience in marketing and public relations to the community, Hector will manage the tourism marketing program and over see communication efforts for Sierra Vista.

"Sierra Vista is dedicated to communicating our citizens and providing a quality visitor experience," said Chuck Potucek, city manager. "Judy has excellent qualifications and we are thrilled to have her on board. Her commitment to effective communication and passion for tourism marketing will be an asset to the city."

Hector is from northeast Oregon, where she served as chief executive officer for the Union County Chamber of Commerce in La Grande. In that position, she was responsible for developing and implementing a county-wide tourism marketing program and managing local conference center.

"Sierra Vista is an incredibly beautiful place, and I'm thrilled to be relocating here," said Hector. "There are so many assets in this community. Not only do I get to enjoy them as a citizen, I also get to tell everyone how amazing they are."

Hector is an award-winning journalist, artist, and outdoor enthusiast. She holds a bachelor's degree in business economics from Eastern Oregon University in La Grande and a master's of business administration from the University of Phoenix, San Diego.

Hector's first day on the job will be June 10th.

