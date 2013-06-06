Saguaro National Park offers night hikes - Tucson News Now

Saguaro National Park offers night hikes

By Jessica Canchola, Producer
SOURCE: Wild Nature Images
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Saguaro National Park west is offering guided family hikes to explore the park after dark.

Hikers can experience the sights, sounds, and smells of the desert from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The guided hikes start before sunset outside the Education Center in the Tucson Mountain District.

The pace is leisurely and the terrain is rocky with loose gravel, and uneven footing. The round trip distance is approximately 1.5 miles.

Adults must accompany children 7 to 18 years old. The terrain and conditions are not appropriate for children 6 and younger.

Everyone who attends the night hike is advised to wear sturdy shoes and bring a water bottle and flashlights. Headlamps will be available if needed.

Space is limited and reservations are required in advanced.

To reserve a spot, call (520) 733-8618

Night hike dates:

One Saturday night hike on June 15, the remaining hiking dates are Fridays June 21 & 28 and July 5 & 12.

