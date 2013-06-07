Valley of the Sun YMCA receives large donation

The Wal-Mart Foundation donated $50,000 to Valley of the Sun YMCA.

The donation is in support of the i-Learn Program, which is an online curriculum that provides education to students who are struggling in traditional classroom settings and are at risk for dropping out of school.

The i-Learn Program holds students accountable for making time for their education by offering flexible learning system that meets the state attendance requirements.

In 2012, 635 Arizona youth benefited from the education alternative.

"Due to circumstances ranging from students working during the day to support their families to not keep with traditional curriculum, there are many students who feel dropping out is their only option," said Matt Sand oval, Vice President, Community Initiatives. "Without the support of the Wal-Mart Foundation, many of these kids would not be able to receive a high school diploma or GED."

Valley of the Sun YMCA is one of the largest human services nonprofit organizations in Arizona.

