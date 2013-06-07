Tattoo manufacturing named Small Business Exporter of the year - Tucson News Now

Tattoo manufacturer named Small Business Exporter of the year

By Jessica Canchola, Producer
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tattoo Manufacturing International has been named the 2013 Pacific Region Small Business Exporter of the Year.

TMI is the largest manufacturer of temporary tattoos and received the award from U.S. Small Business Administration.

"Small Business Exporters like Tattoo Manufacturing play a crucial role in creating jobs and building a secure Arizona economy," said Robert J. Blaney, the SBA District Director for Arizona. "We are delighted that TMI's accomplishments have not only been acknowledged at the state level, but that its efforts now have been recognized at the regional level, as well."

TMI is one of the six Pacific Region Award recipients, which included California, Guam, Hawaii, Nevada and the U.S. Pacific Territories.

"It's an honor to have both the Pacific Region and Arizona District divisions of the Small Business Administration, recognize the efforts of our team," said Stephen Tooker, CEO of TMI.

TMI is an Arizona exporter that ships to more than 80 countries, including Australia, Canada, Denmark, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and South Africa.

The company has more than 100 employees and prints seven million temporary tattoos every day in its Tucson, AZ manufacturing facilities.

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Pima County may tighten its texting ban, align it with Oro Valley's law

    Pima County may tighten its texting ban, align it with Oro Valley's law

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:58:58 GMT
    As of today, there's a hands-free law in Tucson. Pima Co. could tighten its law tomorrow. (Source: Tucson News Now)As of today, there's a hands-free law in Tucson. Pima Co. could tighten its law tomorrow. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Three different parts of the Tucson area with three different laws against holding a phone or texting while driving, while there is no statewide ban. Tucson's hands-free law went into effect Monday, May 1.

    Three different parts of the Tucson area with three different laws against holding a phone or texting while driving, while there is no statewide ban. Tucson's hands-free law went into effect Monday, May 1.

  • ONLY ON KOLD: Inside Tucson's crime vault

    ONLY ON KOLD: Inside Tucson's crime vault

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:32:54 GMT
    (Source: KOLD News 13)(Source: KOLD News 13)

    Murder weapons, stolen TVs and a signed basketball from the UA 1997 national champion team are just some of the items housed in Tucson's crime vault.

    Murder weapons, stolen TVs and a signed basketball from the UA 1997 national champion team are just some of the items housed in Tucson's crime vault.

  • Marchers took to Tucson streets for May Day

    Marchers took to Tucson streets for May Day

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:05:35 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    People marched to Armory Park Monday in support of immigrant rights, among other issues, for May Day.

    People marched to Armory Park Monday in support of immigrant rights, among other issues, for May Day.

    •   
Powered by Frankly