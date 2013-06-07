Tattoo manufacturer named Small Business Exporter of the year

Tattoo Manufacturing International has been named the 2013 Pacific Region Small Business Exporter of the Year.

TMI is the largest manufacturer of temporary tattoos and received the award from U.S. Small Business Administration.

"Small Business Exporters like Tattoo Manufacturing play a crucial role in creating jobs and building a secure Arizona economy," said Robert J. Blaney, the SBA District Director for Arizona. "We are delighted that TMI's accomplishments have not only been acknowledged at the state level, but that its efforts now have been recognized at the regional level, as well."

TMI is one of the six Pacific Region Award recipients, which included California, Guam, Hawaii, Nevada and the U.S. Pacific Territories.

"It's an honor to have both the Pacific Region and Arizona District divisions of the Small Business Administration, recognize the efforts of our team," said Stephen Tooker, CEO of TMI.

TMI is an Arizona exporter that ships to more than 80 countries, including Australia, Canada, Denmark, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and South Africa.

The company has more than 100 employees and prints seven million temporary tattoos every day in its Tucson, AZ manufacturing facilities.

