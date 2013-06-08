Stabbing incident leaves one dead

Rene Kamp is being charged with first degree murder (SOURCE: Tucson Police Dept.)

At 10:43p.m., officers from Operations Division East responded to the report of a stabbing at a residence in the 2300 block of South Saddleback Avenue.

A 44-year old male was pronounced dead at the scene, after suffering from a stab wound.

There was a second adult male and female, as well as two children inside the home at the time of the incident. The female was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit continued the investigation where they determined the victim and the female had a domestic relationship.

The two were involved in an altercation and at one point, the victim called a friend to come pick him up. After the friend arrived, the male began packing some belongings to leave for the night. The female went to the kitchen, armed herself with a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest.

The victim struck the female several times after being stabbed, causing her injuries.

The female remained on the scene and was detained shortly. She is identified as 40-year old Rene Kamp and is being charged with one count of first degree murder.

The victim's name has not been released.

