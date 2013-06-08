Fire causes damage to a southeast home

A house is damaged by a fire on the southeast side of Tucson this afternoon in the 8500 block of East Ruby Drive.

According to Capt. Barrett Baker, multiple calls were made to 9-1-1 reporting that smoke and flames were showing from the roof of the house.

When fire fighters arrived on scene, they discovered that the flames were coming from the back porch area. The crew pulled the hose in through the front door to prevent the flames from spreading.

The homeowner was seen trying to extinguish the flames using a green garden hose. The latter crew controlled the electric and gas utilities after arriving and was able to set up fans to remove the smoke from the house.

Flames did spread into the house and crews pulled down the ceiling drywall to extinguish any other flames inside.

There were no injuries to firefighters and Red Cross was not needed. One resident was burned on the arm while he tried to extinguish the fire. He was treated on scene.

The cause of the fire was caused by improperly disposing smoking material.

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

