McCarthy suffers seizure

Twitter: @CooneyLand
PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona' Brandon McCarthy is taking medication and says he's confident he'll be fine after he collapsed at a restaurant with a seizure related to the head injury he sustained while pitching last September.
The Diamondbacks' right-hander underwent extensive examinations at the Mayo Clinic after the incident Monday. He was having dinner with his wife at a Phoenix restaurant when he passed out.
McCarthy says he knew that after a traumatic brain injury a person is more susceptible to seizures. He says he will be taking the anti-seizure medicine for the foreseeable future.
While pitching for Oakland last Sept. 5, McCarthy sustained what was described at the time as life-threatening injuries when he was struck in the head by a line drive off the bat of Erick Aybar.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.