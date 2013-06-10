McCarthy suffers seizure

Twitter: @CooneyLand

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona' Brandon McCarthy is taking medication and says he's confident he'll be fine after he collapsed at a restaurant with a seizure related to the head injury he sustained while pitching last September.

The Diamondbacks' right-hander underwent extensive examinations at the Mayo Clinic after the incident Monday. He was having dinner with his wife at a Phoenix restaurant when he passed out.

McCarthy says he knew that after a traumatic brain injury a person is more susceptible to seizures. He says he will be taking the anti-seizure medicine for the foreseeable future.

While pitching for Oakland last Sept. 5, McCarthy sustained what was described at the time as life-threatening injuries when he was struck in the head by a line drive off the bat of Erick Aybar.